The Game Reveals Why He Didn't Sign To Death Row, Recalls Time With Suge Knight

During a recent interview with VladTV, The Game opened up about the time he spent with Suge Knight. He says he hung around him and other artists like Eastwood and Crooked I for a couple of months, but ultimately decided not to sign to Death Row. According to him, he simply concluded that the label just wasn't the right fit.

He cited the competitive nature of West Coast hip hop, adding that he felt as though he "belonged on records." Eventually, he got connected with Diddy who "pushed him over" to Dr. Dre. The Game also agreed that at that point, the label was only a "shell" of what it once was. 2Pac had already passed away and Snoop Dogg and other notable artists had moved on.

He later spoke about meeting people like Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes. According to him, it was like being a "kid in an amusement park." The Game also reflected on meeting Dr. Dre, calling it nothing short of "life-changing." He went on to give Dr. Dre his flowers for the impact he's had on West Coast hip-hop and his career. He wasn't always so appreciative of Dr. Dre, however. During a precious appearance on Drink Champs, he claimed that Kanye West did more for him in two weeks than Dr. Dre ever did, though he later backpedaled.

"Having Dre do anything for your project, anything in your career, touch any part of anything you’re doing in life is such a blessing that I shall not ever s**t on that again," he explained. "I should have actually gave him more grace for what he did do and that was actually mentoring me and doing things that nobody could have done for me in my career." What do you think of The Game's explanation for deciding not to sign to Death Row? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

