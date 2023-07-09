The Game has admitted that he regrets his controversial comments on Kanye West and Dr. Dre. Appearing on Amazon Music’s Bars and Nuggets podcast, Game explained that he was drunk during the infamous Drink Champs interview. At the time, he had argued that West did more for him in the previous two weeks than Dre through his entire career.

“So basically I was hollering at N.O.R.E. and them a little inebriated,” he explained in the interview. “And I said some things that I meant. I’m not gon’ take it back—I ain’t no sucker. But having Dre do anything for your project, anything in your career, touch any part of anything you’re doing in life is such a blessing that I shall not ever s**t on that again.”

Read More: The Game Says He’s Never Received A Beat From Dr. Dre

The Game & Dr. Dre At “The Documentary” 10th Anniversary Party

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Producer Dr. Dre (L) and rapper The Game on stage at “The Documentary” 10th anniversary party and concert on January 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

“And I haven’t talked to Dre since. And it don’t really matter if we talk again in life,” he continued. “Like, I’m a standup Compton, L.A. n***a and it is what it is. I said what I said, I’m not going back on it. It’s just that I should have actually gave him more grace for what he did do and that was actually mentoring me and doing things that nobody could have done for me in my career.”

“When I was talking on there, I was speaking in terms of what Ye was doing right at that moment which was life-changing for me in that moment last year,” he added. “And then I based it on Dre’s lack thereof because I took the business part personal and I should have left it business. But Dre is Dre, bro. We all know what Dr. Dre do.”

Prior to the Drink Champs interview, The Game had collaborated with Ye on the song, “Eazy,” which became his highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in almost 15 years. Check out more about his original comments below.

Read More: Snoop Dogg On The Game’s Comparison Between Dr. Dre & Kanye: “That’s His Personal Experience”

[Via]