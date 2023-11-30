The Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He's Only Paid $500K Of $7M Judgement

The Game's 44th birthday recently came and went, an occasion that actually had him feeling quite emotional over his love for his daughter, Cali. However, that celebration quickly became a point that shielded him from other issues in his legal life. Moreover, Priscilla Rainey- who accused the rapper of sexual assault back in 2015- claims that he's only paid $500K of the $7 million judgement that the court entitled her to. This is according to court documents reportedly obtained by Radar Online, and the incident itself dates back to his VH1 dating show She's Got Game. At that point, the California MC allegedly sexually abused her, claims which he has denied for almost a decade at this point.

Furthermore, this claim of innocence fueled The Game and his manager Wack 100 to eschew payments to Rainey. For those unaware, this case led to a failure to get her lump sum in the lawsuit, but still won the $7 million judgement. After this failure for Rainey to reimburse and a dismissed motion for a new trial, she reportedly gained access to royalties from his album Born 2 Rap and ownership of his independent label, Prolific Records. Wack stood by the claim that he still owns those royalties, whereas his client's often said in interviews that he doesn't plan on coughing this dough up.

The Game's Sexual Assault Case Isn't Finished Yet, His Accuser Claims

Not only that, but back in 2021, Priscilla Rainey motioned to access his revenue from The Game and Wack 100's alleged "shell companies," and accused her alleged abuser of committing fraud by flip-flopping money, finances, and asset rights between these businesses and his management. "“To date, after years of multi-state litigation to discover and executive on [his] assets, Rainey has collected approximately $500,000.00 on the $7,130,100.00 Judgment, which is exclusive of interest and costs," her attorney expressed via written statement in her latest motion's filing.

"[Wack 100] and [The Game] conspired together to transfer and conceal [The Game’s] assets by transferring them among themselves and shell companies under their control," the motion continued. "No one need guess about [their] intent to not pay the Judgment owed by [him] to Rainey, as they have made it abundantly clear in various social media posts that they never intend to pay a dime to Rainer on her judgment." Earlier this year, she seemed to also try to use Universal Music Group to seize these assets and finances. A trial to settle this debt will commence later in December, if the schedule remains. For more news and the latest updates on The Game, come back to HNHH.

