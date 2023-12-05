G-Unit: The Game Says 50 Cent Was Only Member Making Money

The Game is a name that's been well-known in hip-hop for decades. Like many of his contemporaries, rap beefs have come his way throughout the years. One of the West Coast icon's most famous feuds is with 50 Cent, whom he previously worked with in G-Unit. During a sitdown with VladTV, Game spoke about his experience in the group, and how it helped him move up on the industry's ladder. However, he did admit that it felt as though Fif was the only one getting serious monetary opportunities, leading to some resentment between them.

"I appreciated the step up on the ladder," the 44-year-old told Vlad. "I always felt like if I never got put in G-Unit, or Dr. Dre didn't sign me to Aftermath, I would still be sitting here talking to you with the same track record," he said. "I'm the type, like if I put my mind to something and I say this is what I want to do, that's just simply what I'm going to do... It was cool being in G-Unit, but then it wasn't because I felt like we was just in it."

The Game Reflects on G-Unit's Highs and Lows

From Game's perspective, "50 was making the money and we was just in G-Unit." The Compton native wasn't specifically salty because of Curtis Jackson's hunger for success. Still, he was hurting while cast in the shadows of another lyricist while trying to reach the top himself. "I definitely wanted to like, just be a solo artist and like get to get to it," he admitted.

As The Game reflects on all the money he didn't make while working with G-Unit, 50 Cent is keeping busy securing the bag than to another nemesis' downfall. Last week, the "I Get Money" artist confirmed that he's working on a documentary depicting Diddy's troubling behaviour in the industry over the years after Cassie's bombshell lawsuit. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

