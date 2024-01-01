The Game, Hit-Boy & Big Hit Drop Surprise Mixtape "Paisley Dreams": Stream

This trio linked up to just do one song or remix, and they ended up connecting so deeply that they just kept the train going.

Happy New Year to all, and to welcome us into 2024, we have The Game and Big Hit's new collaborative nine-track mixtape Paisley Dreams, produced by the latter's son, the one and only Hit-Boy. Moreover, this new project follows the father-son duo's recent collaborative album, which marks Big Hit's debut full-length release. Not only that, but this new record was the product of an impromptu studio session which turned into a sharp and focused process. It released right on New Year's Day 2024, and it's a no-frills collection of hardened boom-bap and G-funk, soulful chops, vividly confident and boisterous bars, and excellent chemistry between its MCs. These artists also took to social media to share some revelations about Paisley Dreams.

"I pulled on @hitboy & @bighit 3 days ago to do 1 song," The Game expressed on Instagram. "Stayed a few hours & ended up doing a 9 song tape that night. I’m not here to ask you to stream it or download it. I’m just a man, telling his fans a story about last night & the night before." "The Game pulled up on me and Big Hit 4 days ago," Hit-Boy wrote on his IG post about the release. "and i was thinking maybe we ask him to get on the ‘Bang Freestyle’ remix or something at MOST. But instead he locked in with us for the rest of the night and we made a 9 song album." This follows an incredibly prolific run for the producer in 2023, as he dropped multiple albums including the finale of his Nas run, Magic 3.

The Game, Big Hit & Hit-Boy's Paisley Dreams: Stream

Meanwhile, Dom Kennedy and Tee FLii provide features on here, and it's amazing to see what hard-hitting tracks they all craft together. While The Game is dealing with some legal turmoil right now, this collab with Hit-Boy and Big Hit is starting off his 2024 on a high note. If you haven't heard Paisley Dreams yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the tracklist below. In addition, stick around on HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

Tracklist
1. Backfade
2. Paisley Dreams
3. P Fiction (feat. Hit-Boy)
4. Bang Freestyle
5. Cutthroat (feat. Tee FLii)
6. The Game Won't Stop
7. Crisis (feat. Dom Kennedy)
8. Happy Ru Year
9. Body for Body

