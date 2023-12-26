The Game Says 50 Cent Is “Not A Happy Guy” While Discussing Lloyd Banks

The Game has responded to rumors that 50 Cent’s rift with Lloyd Banks was the result of him taking a photograph with Game back in 2016. Speaking with VladTV, Game remarked that 50 can’t be a “happy guy” at this point.

“I think we getting to a point where you’re going to have to assume 50’s not a happy guy,” he told Vlad. “I don’t think [Banks] meant to shit on 50 by taking a picture; I think he just saw a n***a that he came up with and created music with and created a bond with, and it was nothing but a snap of a picture.” He added: “We took a picture, I mean, y’know, he got his panties in a bunch about it, but again, 50 gon’ be mad about something anyway, so I didn’t give a fuck and I doubt that Banks did.”

The Game & 50 Cent Pose At Press Conference In N.Y.C.

50 Cent and The Game during 50 Cent and The Game Press Conference at Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for INTERSCOPE RECORDS)

Game was famously linked to G-Unit early in his career but had a falling out of his own with 50. Despite their longstanding beef, he looks back fondly on the time this many years later. He told Vlad: “And G-Unit was dope and 50 was dope and that experience was dope but I just don’t feel like I ever really fit or that it was just me because I’m not the solider type. I felt like I was my own boss and I’m a king in my own right, and so I needed to stand on my own two.”

Elsewhere in his interview with VladTV, Game discussed working with Eminem earlier in his career, JAY-Z dissing him, and much more. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.

