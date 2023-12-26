The Game Says 50 Cent Is “Not A Happy Guy” While Discussing Lloyd Banks

The Game has responded to rumors that 50 Cent’s rift with Lloyd Banks was the result of him taking a photograph with Game back in 2016. Speaking with VladTV, Game remarked that 50 can’t be a “happy guy” at this point.
“I think we getting to a point where you’re going to have to assume 50’s not a happy guy,” he told Vlad. “I don’t think [Banks] meant to shit on 50 by taking a picture; I think he just saw a n***a that he came up with and created music with and created a bond with, and it was nothing but a snap of a picture.” He added: “We took a picture, I mean, y’know, he got his panties in a bunch about it, but again, 50 gon’ be mad about something anyway, so I didn’t give a fuck and I doubt that Banks did.”
The Game & 50 Cent Pose At Press Conference In N.Y.C.
Game was famously linked to G-Unit early in his career but had a falling out of his own with 50. Despite their longstanding beef, he looks back fondly on the time this many years later. He told Vlad: “And G-Unit was dope and 50 was dope and that experience was dope but I just don’t feel like I ever really fit or that it was just me because I’m not the solider type. I felt like I was my own boss and I’m a king in my own right, and so I needed to stand on my own two.”
The Game On Lloyd Banks & 50 Cent
Elsewhere in his interview with VladTV, Game discussed working with Eminem earlier in his career, JAY-Z dissing him, and much more. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.
