The Game Explains His 2014 Beef With Lil Durk

The Game has explained his side of events regarding his beef with Lil Durk all the way back in 2014. According to his interview with DJ Vlad, the short-lived feud between the pair started when The Game did a song with Tyga. Tyga was beefing with Lil Durk at the time. However, The Game stressed that the beef was incredibly short-lived and Game stated that they were laughing about it "months later".

Furthermore, Game said he respects Durk for his authenticity as well as his success in the rap game. The two have never gone on to put together a collab or anything. However, it appears that it was just a brief feud that had the two going after each other. Additionally, it should be noted that nothing ever came of the beef and that it never extended beyond some terse exchanges of words. Be sure to watch Game's full comments about the feud in the video below.

Elsewhere, in the interview, Game revealed that the feds had tried to use him in the arrest of Jimmy Henchman. "They came to my doorstep and you know, threatened me with jail time and wanted me to go to New York and wanted me to do all this. But I was like, 'Nah, I'm just gon lawyer up' and that was that," Game told DJ Vlad. He was prompted to share the story after Vlad revealed that the feds had come after him during Jimmy's appeal. The authorities wanted Vlad's tapes of his interview with Henchman.

James Rosemond, aka Jimmy Henchman, was originally arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. However, he was later charged with crimes relating to the death of Lodi Mack. Found guilty on all charges, Jimmy received an additional life + 20 sentence. During his DJ Vlad interview, the rapper also said he "didn't understand" how you can give someone "life plus 20".

