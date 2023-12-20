The Game Details 2007 Prison Stint: "Longest Time On Earth"

The Game recently reflected on his six-month stint in prison in 2007 for allegedly threatening a man with a gun. He detailed his time behind bars during an interview with VladTV. He says he spent most of his time "reading and reflecting" but didn't learn his lesson.

As for how his level of fame impacted the experience, he explained: "10 times worse because by default, you go into solitary confinement because they don't want any lawsuits from your family members if something happens to you and that's what made it the longest time on earth."

Read More: The Game Takes Credit For Putting Fans On To Kendrick Lamar And Nipsey Hussle

The Game Visits SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper The Game visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

He continued: "I was in a cell basically 24 hours a day except the hour that you get out for either a phone call or shower. You have to choose. You don't get both. So, you either taking a shower or making a phone call. Me, my cleanliness is next to godliness, so it wasn't a lot of phone calls. I spent a lot of time reading and just reflecting on sh*t. It's always funny because when you in jail, you always reflecting and reading and becoming more knowledgeable. Then when you get out, sh*t, you just go back to whatever the f*ck you was doing like you weren't ever in jail." He concluded by noting that, when he got out, he "still didn't learn [his] lesson." Check out his full comments with DJ Vlad below.

The Game Reflects On Stint In Jail

Elsewhere in the interview, The Game discussed 50 Cent's ongoing Final Lap tour as well as their collaboration, "Hate It Or Love It," and much more. At one point, he even described working with Eminem for the song, "We Ain't," as one of the "highlights of [his] career." Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: The Game Recalls Importance Of 50 Cent Collaboration, "Hate It Or Love It"

[Via]