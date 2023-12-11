The Game Recalls Importance Of 50 Cent Collaboration, "Hate It Or Love It"

The Game says that "Hate It or Love It" was "the record that literally put me where I needed to be." Reflecting on the making of the 50 Cent-assisted song during an interview with VladTV, The Game recalled the moment he knew it was a hit.

"When I did 'Hate It or Love It,' I did it in Connecticut at Tyson's old mansion that 50 had bought from him and occupied at that point," Game began. "When I first heard the beat from 'Hate It or Love It," Cool & Dre did the beat, and as soon as I heard the beat, my friendship, my brotherhood with Cool & Dre was forged for life because I knew as soon as I heard that beat where I was going after that. I already had success with 'Westside Story' as my street single. 'How We Do' was already climbing the Billboard charts, the album was already number one, so I knew for a fact. You know how people put out their first album and then they're scared of the sophomore jinx? Once 'Hate It or Love It' dropped, I knew that I was cemented and I wasn't going nowhere."

The Game & 50 Cent In N.Y.C.

50 Cent and The Game during 50 Cent and The Game Press Conference at Schomburg. Center for Research in Black Culture in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for INTERSCOPE RECORDS)

Game also discussed his relationship with 50 Cent and how the rift between them came to be. He explained that, after reaching the top of the Billboard 200 chart, the level of success got to his head. In turn, he got a little too "cocky" at that point in his career.

The Game Reflects On "Hate It Or Love It"

Elsewhere in the interview, The Game discussed working with Eminem on his debut album, The Documentary, for the song, "We Ain't,", the album reaching the top of the Billboard 200 chart, and more. He described his Eminem collaboration as a "highlight of his career." Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.

