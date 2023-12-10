The Game Recalls Eminem Collaboration On Debut Album: "One Of The Highlights Of My Career"

The Game says that working with Eminem on his debut album, The Documentary, for the song, "We Ain't," was one of the "highlights of his career." The rapper reflected on the collaboration during a recent interview with VladTV.

"I went to 8 Mile. I went to Detroit and I stayed out there for about a week and we did the song out there," The Game began. "Watching Eminem record and his whole recording process, that might've been one of the highlights of my career. I don't know if you want to call it weird or legendary or some Einstein type of sh*t, evil genius type of sh*t, but Em is a very complex and different individual in good ways."

Read More: The Game Explains Why He Went After Eminem On "The Black Slim Shady"

The Game Attends Lakers' Game At Staples Center

LOS ANGELES CA - OCTOBER 19: Rapper The Game attends Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers pre-season basketball game at Staples Center October 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

He continued: "When he writes raps, he turns the paper around and he just writes in circles. When he reads it, he turns it back the opposite way-- when we were using paper. I don't know his recording process these days. He also, back in those days, Eminem would just eat Taco Bell and drink Mountain Dew like it was like Snoop would smoke weed. But, that process was dope. I'm forever grateful for being able to experience prime Eminem and his essence in Detroit. That's one of the highlights of my career." Check out the full comments from The Game on VladTV below.

The Game On The Making Of His Debut Album

Elsewhere in the interview, The Game discussed his rift with 50 Cent, the album reaching the top of the Billboard 200 chart, and more. He admits that the level of success got to his head and he got a little too "cocky" at that point in his career. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Eminem Takes Aim At The Game In New Ez Mil Song "Realest"

[Via]