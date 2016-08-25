the documentary
- SongsThe Game Showcased His Hunger On The 50 Cent-Assisted Banger "Westside Story"This was a great collab on a classic album.By Alexander Cole
- MusicThe Game Recalls Eminem Collaboration On Debut Album: "One Of The Highlights Of My Career"The Game recently reflected on the making of his debut album, "The Documentary."By Cole Blake
- MusicWhat Is The Game's Best-Selling Album?In 2005, The Game graced the world with a classic with the release of one of the most pivotal albums in West Coast history.By Axl Banks
- MusicThe Game Shouts Out 50 Cent & Dr. Dre On "The Documentary" AnniversaryThe Game says 50 Cent "put the puzzle together" on the 18th anniversary of "The Documentary." By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game Says He's Never Received A Beat From Dr. DreDre executive produced Game's debut "The Documentary," but hasn't given Game a beat, ever.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Details How Dr. Dre Made "How We Do" Happen With 50 CentOne day he was just walking down a hallway mumbling a few bars to himself, and when Dre overheard, a classic was born.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Refutes Claim That The Game Wrote "What Up Gangsta": "You Wasn't Even Around"50 Cent wants the credit he thinks he deserves.By Rex Provost
- MusicThe Game Gets Emotional In Birthday Post To His SonThe baby on "The Documentary" cover is now a grown adult.By Yoni Yardeni
- MusicThe Game Asserts West Coast DominationThe Game wants to make it abundantly clear that he carried the west coast on his back for a decade, a claim that inevitably sparked debate. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsThe Game & Dr. Dre Sparked A New Era On "Westside Story"Sixteen years ago, Dr. Dre introduced The Game to the world with the classic "Documentary" lead single "Westside Story." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsThe Game & Just Blaze Took Them To "Church For Thugs"The Game and Just Blaze got holy on the masses with the classic "Documentary" highlight "Church For Thugs." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Game Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Debut Album "The Documentary"The Game shares how far he's come since 2005.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentHow The Game's "Documentary" Created A New West Coast IconA decade and a half since its release, we celebrate an album that made Compton's own The Game into a west coast icon.By Robert Blair
- MusicThe Game Reveals He Almost Signed To Diddy Prior To Dr. Dre DealThat would have been interesting.By Aida C.
- MusicThe Game Credits Jay Z For Getting Dr. Dre Involved With "The Documentary"He said Dre was apprehensive until getting the nod from Jay.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Talks Eminem Asking Him What He Thought Of His "We Ain't" VerseHe would have told him it was a classic even if he hated it.By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistoryThe Game Remembers "The Documentary" With Badass G-Unit ThrowbackThe Game was on his Max Payne energy. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoe Budden Debates Who Is A Better Rapper Between Rick Ross & The GameWhich is a better album, "Teflon Don" or "The Documentary"?By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Reflects On His Struggle With Fans: "I Earned My Place In Hip Hop History"The Game gives us his whole life story.By Matthew Parizot
- Original ContentThe Game Vs. 50 Cent: Who Had The Better Debut Album?50 Cent and The Game both dropped classic debut albums, but which one reigns supreme? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Game Celebrates Son's Graduation; Recreates "The Graduation" ArtworkHis son will be moving on to high school in September.By Milca P.
- Original Content#TBT: Aftermath: Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, & The GameAftermath 1996-2005.By Danny Schwartz
- Original Content#TBT: The Best Kanye West Beats From 2001-2005Revisiting Kanye West's early collaborations with Jay Z, Ludacris, The Game, & others.By Danny Schwartz