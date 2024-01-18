The Game Showcased His Hunger On The 50 Cent-Assisted Banger "Westside Story"

The Game is one of the most legendary artists to come out of the West Coast. Overall, he has some classic albums to his name, and he is known for his pen. Although he has had some controversies over the years, he remains highly regarded by fans. Moreover, there is a lot of nostalgia tied to his music as he came of age as an artist in the 2000s. For many Gen Xers and Millenials, he is an icon. For those who may have been too late for The Game's rise, well, it is never too late to give him a shot.

Interestingly enough, today marks the 19th anniversary the release of his debut album The Documentary. Overall, this was a massive album that is heralded today as a classic. It is an album that took West Coast rap to new heights, all while delivering personal tracks that spoke to The Game's songwriting abilities. Of course, you cannot forget about the 50 Cent features on this album. One of them appears on "Westside Story," which is most certainly a standout on the project.

Read More: The Game's "LAX Files" Was A Nod To West Coast Culture

The Game x 50 Cent

While this track is most certainly a banger, it ultimately set off a chain reaction that led to Fif and The Game's long-standing feud. 50 Cent came out and made the claim that he had written quite a few tracks on the project. Of course, The Game took exception to this and attempted to clear things up. It is an unfortunate circumstance, although it doesn't take away from how good this song and album truly is.

Let us know your thoughts on The Documentary, in the comments section below. Which track is your favorite? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rap critics wanna converse about this and that

'Cause red strings in his Converse, and this a Dre track

Keep gibberin' and jabbin', I pull the .38 Magnum

And get to clickin' and clackin'

Your homies wanna know what happened

Read More: What Is The Game's Best-Selling Album?