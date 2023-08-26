The Game’s “LAX Files” Was A Nod To West Coast Culture

If there is one thing to know about The Game, it is that he is a massive figure for West Coast hip-hop. Music fans have enjoyed the Compton, California native’s tough-guy persona for two decades now. Most of his albums have done a masterful job at amplifying this. One of The Game’s two 2008 releases spoke to the pride that showed for his roots. The album that is being celebrated today is LAX.

More specifically, the track “LAX Files,” was and still is a terrific cut from a stacked tracklist. The Genius annotation for this song encapsulates what this track is all about. “LAX Files (In reference to the famed show X-Files which investigates and details UFC life) is the 2nd track on Games 2008 album LAX. As the name implies, Game takes us through an X-File type investigation of gang-life and living in Southern LA.” But this is not the only way of The Game repping California.

The Game Brought On Some Major Names

The prolific 43-year-old called on some big names to represent his roots. Several of the biggest producers of all time like Cool & Dre, Kanye West, Scott Storch, Nottz, Hi-Tek, and more laid down some terrific West Coast-style beats. Furthermore, Lil Wayne, Bilal, Ice Cube and others added so much swag and flare to the project to take it a step further. It did so well that LAX debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

What are your thoughts on this throwback album LAX from The Game? How underrated is this project in his extensive catalog? What song is your favorite from this 2008 effort? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest throwback records and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

