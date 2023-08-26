Iggy Azalea Rips Pants During Saudi Arabia Concert, Police End Show Early

When she performs in America, Iggy Azalea is well known for tantalizing the audience with her thick thighs and bodacious booty. The mother of one adorns her hourglass figure in skintight outfits. Many of them leave little to the imagination as she twerks away and raps some of her biggest hits. Earlier this week, Azalea was performing in Saudi Arabia. She opted to tone down her usual antics, but still found herself in hot water with local authorities after suffering from a serious wardrobe malfunction on stage.

In a video making rounds online, the blonde beauty confidently dances along with her entourage when the latex material of her pants suddenly splits on her left thigh. There’s an obvious moment of panic that flashes across Azalea’s face. Still, she ultimately handled the awkward moment as best as she could, continuing to sing into the microphone while doing her best to hide the exposed skin. Eventually, someone from the foreigner’s team was able to bring her a new pair of bottoms. Nevertheless, after getting a few more songs out, Iggy’s concert was shut down.

Iggy Azalea Handles Saudi Arabia Slip Like a Pro

“Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU!!! And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show,” Iggy tweeted out to fans earlier this weekend. “It’s not the promoter who put on the show’s fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting.”

When someone asked if Azalea changing her pants wasn’t enough to satisfy the police, she revealed that her messages of feminism apparently sent them over the edge. “I said, “Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!” And apparently that sent the authorities over the edge. Lol,” she dished.

Rap Diva Chats with Fans on Twitter About the Incident

Keep scrolling to see what Iggy Azalea had to say about her Saudi Arabian concert ending early on Twitter yesterday. Do you think the authorities are out of pocket for shutting her down over ripped pants and messages of female empowerment? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

