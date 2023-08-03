Iggy Azalea Returns To Instagram In Curve-Hugging Blue Dress

Iggy Azalea used to be incredibly active on Instagram. Overall, this was due to the fact that she was promoting her OnlyFans. Through OnlyFans, she was also teasing new music. However, her last post on the social media platform was all the way back in May. Prior to that, fans were being met with thirst traps every second day. It was a frequent occurrence, although with Iggy leaving the app, many have wondered exactly what she has been up to as of late.

Recently, she teased a brand-new song that is meant to be part of her new album. It was good to hear from Azalea, who had gone ghost on us. Now, it seems as though she if finally “back outside.” Last night, Orlando FC played Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup match. Of course, Miami boasts the talents of Lionel Messi, who scored two goals last night in a 3-1 win. Iggy was at the match, and after the game, she posted to IG with some snaps from the night.

Iggy Azalea Watches Inter Miami

“BACK OUTSIDE AND FEELING GOOD,” she wrote with a butterfly emoji. As for her outfit, Iggy Azalea looked stunning thanks to a blue form-fitting dress with some silver and shimmery graphics. Moreover, she had on some high-heels, which is definitely a choice when you are on a grass field. Iggy got to take some photos with the fans, and as you can imagine, it was mostly an Orlando FC crowd as the game took place in their city. Although, it is clear that Messi was the one who stole the show.

With Iggy Azalea back on the gram, we could certainly be getting more updates from her, very soon. Let us know if you will be tuning into her next album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

