Iggy Azalea shared a snippet of the lead single to her upcoming fourth studio album on Twitter, Friday night. She also confirmed several other details about the song and album while posting back and forth with fans on the site.

After saying that she’ll be releasing new music “soon,” she shared the brief teaser with fans. She later clarified that the snippet comes from the lead single which is produced by Tricky Stewart. Additionally, Azalea told a fan that the song will “100%” be available by September.

Read More: Iggy Azalea’s Instagram: Her Sexiest Looks

Iggy Azalea Performs On Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” Tour

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Iggy Azalea performs at SAP Center on September 24, 2022 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

The snippet was met with positive responses from fans. One user on Twitter replied: “Drop it sis! I wanna hear it! I need to BLAST this song in the car in the city so the girls know taste.” Another wrote: “Ahhhh! Give us more. You can’t do this to us.”

In addition to sharing new details about the album, Azalea also retweeted a fan’s post praising her for going independent. The tweet reads: “I can tell how much happier you are being indie. You already achieved so much major suceess and you’re one of the best selling female rappers of all time. No one can never take that away from you. Being indie is the move.” Check out the new snippet and Iggy’s other posts below.

Iggy Azalea’s New Snippet

Yes this is the lead produced by

Tricky Stewart 🤍🫶 https://t.co/o7kuR1jIT7 — NOT IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 15, 2023

The updates come after Azalea recently took a break from social media to deal with her recovery from a back injury she sustained, last year. “I’m doing everything I can to be 100% better as fast as possible so I can get back to being creative! I miss it!” she wrote in a birthday post, back in June. With Iggy back in the swing of things, be on the lookout for more music from her upcoming album in the weeks to come.

Read More: Iggy Azalea Reacts To 8-Figure Catalog Deal: “I Don’t Have To Work Another Day In My Life”