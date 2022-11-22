Since word got out that she sold her music catalog in an eight-figure deal earlier this week, Iggy Azalea has been the talk of the town. Of course, such a big decision isn’t an easy one for any artist, but the Australian lyricist seems at peace with her choice, not to mention excited to see what the future holds.

On Monday (November 21), the mother of one spent some time chatting with Twitter users discussing her major money moves. “I just hope she doesn’t end up like Taylor [Swift]. No shade at all, just using it as an example,” one person wrote.

Taylor did not profit from that sale.

I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted, for an amount that means I don’t have to work another day in my life.

I love y’all down but the masters conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 21, 2022

In response, Azealea clapped back, “Taylor did not profit from that sale.” How her deal differs, she explained, is that, “[she] sold a portion of [her] catalog to who [she] wanted.” Because of she, she won’t “have to work another day in [her] life.”

“I love y’all down but the masters conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business,” she went on in the same post. Over 24 hours later, her assertive reply has amassed over 2.5K likes.

In the same Q&A session, someone asked, “But why did you decide to sell it now? And did you [have] this in your hindsight [previously] but were waiting for a perfect deal?”

I have a larger business I want to invest in. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 21, 2022

While she didn’t acknowledge the first half of the question, the “Work” songstress told the user, “I have a larger business I want to invest in.”

The nature of her future business endeavours hasn’t been specified yet. However, we do know that in the new year, she’s planning on dropping off a hot new Tory Lanez-produced project.

Recording artist Iggy Azalea attends Ember Launch Celebrating a Journey Through Temperature and Taste at Goya Studios on November 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Due to the Canadian’s controversial past, Azalea has been hit with some backlash. Regardless, she remains eager to share her upcoming art with the world. Read what she’s said about the unfinished project here, and check back later for more music news updates.

