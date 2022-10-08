Iggy Azalea reacted on Twitter, Friday, to the criticism she received after it was announced that she’ll be collaborating on a new project with Tory Lanez. The controversial singer is expected to executive produce Azalea’s next album.

“You’re all very welcome to speak your opinion freely about me… just as long as we all have an understanding: you are having a monologue & not a discussion with me – because (respectfully) my bills remain paid without your two cents,” Azalea wrote to her followers.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

While she didn’t specifically reference the Tory Lanez announcement, many of her fans in the replies brought it up. Her tweet came just hours after Lanez confirmed the collaboration.

“The first FEMALE URBAN ALBUM i will EXECUTIVE PRODUCE will be

@IGGYAZALEA Next Album !!!” Lanez revealed on Twitter. “I’ve been wanting to E.P a FEMALE ARTIST ALBUM for a while … I want to RAISE THE BAR .. On the BEATS, PRODUCTION & OVERALL XPERIENCE of FEMALE ALBUMS … this is going to be fun.”

When one fan asked why he would choose to work with Azalea over other female artists, he responded: “She has 65 MILLION RECORDS SOLD …. COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT ….. And went DIAMOND CERTIFIED with her FIRST RECORD …… WHY NOT IGGY ?”

Azalea didn’t provide any more details about the upcoming project. Her last album, The End of an Era, was released in 2021.

Check out Iggy Azalea’s recent message for her haters below.

