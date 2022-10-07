They’ve been the target of rumors for months and now, Tory Lanez is giving some insight into his relationship with Iggy Azalea. The two rappers have been the subject of gossip surrounding an alleged romance as videos of them together have crept onto the internet. There hasn’t been confirmation to suggest that Lanez and Azalea are an item, but his recent Sorry 4 What festivities fueled the flame.

Lanez recently released his latest applauded project and showed off a celebratory gift bestowed by the “Fancy” hitmaker. He hasn’t said much of the ongoings with Iggy, but today (October 7), he tweeted that he would be working together musically.

Tory Lanez & Iggy Azalea out lastnight pic.twitter.com/YNc2hbJ2vj — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 2, 2022

“The first FEMALE URBAN ALBUM i will EXECUTIVE PRODUCE will be

@IGGYAZALEA Next Album !!![fire emoji],” he wrote. “I’ve been wanting to E.P a FEMALE ARTIST ALBUM for a while … I want to RAISE THE BAR .. On the BEATS, PRODUCTION & OVERALL EXPERIENCE of FEMALE ALBUMS … this is going to be fun [fire emojis].”

Someone asked why he would choose Iggy Azalea out of all of the women in Rap who are buzzing in the scene.

“She has 65 MILLION RECORDS SOLD …. COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT ….. And went DIAMOND CERTIFIED with her FIRST RECORD …… WHY NOT IGGY ?”

Are you looking forward to this collaborative effort? Check out Lanez’s posts below.

