Tory Lanez released his new album Sorry 4 What on Friday (September 30). Lanez being the controversial figure he is, the industry has been divided on how to receive the project. One artist who’s fully supporting the effort, however, is Iggy Azalea.

In a video posted to Instagram, Lanez showed off a luxurious gift that was sent to him from the Australian rapper. At first, it seems like the present is a bottle of champagne, until Lanez takes a knife to it, revealing it’s in fact cake. “Thank you baby girl,” Lanez wrote over the video.

Tory captioned the post, “It’s a celebration b***hes!!!! #Sorry4What ALBUM OUT NOW.” Iggy added in the comments, “Much deserved!”

Rumors that the two rappers are romantically involved have been swirling for a while now. Lanez seems to shout out Azalea in one of the songs on Sorry 4 What, “Y.D.S // Iggy DelDia.” On the track, Lanez includes the lyrics, “Somebody need to thank your mama / For good face and for good ass on you / She come and need no drama / No fake friends and that’s a flex for you.”

He then wraps up the verse with, “I watch when she buss down / Good, mm, when she buss down,” which some see as a reference to Azalea’s penchant for twerking.

Sorry 4 What contains a total of 20 songs, and includes features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Yoko Gold. Melii said Lanez had reached out to her to work with him, but her label discouraged it “because Tory [is] messy and shit.”