Melii sat down with the Joe Budden Podcast where she revealed BTS details about her working relationship with Tory Lanez.

Melii showed promising signs of popping out as one of the leading ladies in rap during her come up. Her bilingual flows, fashion sensibilities, and versatility sparked serious interest among labels. Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers and Tory Lanez’s One Umbrella expressed series interest in signing her. The bidding war over Melii sparked tension between Meek and Tory, which later spilled onto social media.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Melii attends Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience at Academy LA on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for MCM)

Melii explained that her label, in fact, didn’t want her dealing with Tory Lanez because he was “messy.” She said Interscope was urging her to align with Meek Mill following their collaboration “W.T.S.”

“Before Meek, Tory already wanted to work with me. But [the label] didn’t want me to work with Tory because Tory [is] messy and shit. Shout out to him though,” stated Melii. “They wanted me to go with Meek.”

Controversy followed Tory Lanez in recent years. He previously got into spats with Drake, Joyner Lucas, and Don Q on wax in the past. Currently, Tory is facing charges over the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Melii and Tory Lanez teamed up on songs like “SOCO,” “Slow For Me,” and the Lil Wayne-assisted, “Big Tipper.”