Tory Lanez’s Sorry 4 What album already has some obvious fans (among them is LeBron James, although he’s received considerable backlash for praising the R&B artist), but there’s one song in particular that has the world’s attention right now – “Y.D.S // Iggy DelDia.”

Seeing as the PLAYBOY has been romantically linked to Australian beauty Iggy Azalea as of late, some are speculating that the song’s title could be a not-so-subtle name drop, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

On the second half of the track, Lanez sings, “Somebody need to thank your mama / For good face and for good ass on you / She come and need no drama / No fake friends and that’s a flex for you.”

The closing verse ends with “I watch when she buss down / Good, mm, when she buss down,” which very well could be a nod to Azalea’s frequent viral twerking moments.

Check out Tory Lanez’s full Sorry 4 What album here, and stream “Y.D.S // Iggy DelDia” on Spotify below.

Quotable Lyrics:

‘Cause I’m on deck, on fire, don’t stop

Baby, why would you play with a n*gga that way?

I’ve been gettin’ cake, cake, cake, a n*gga came up, made a hundred thousand in one day

Bitch got an ass like Kim but I hit that shit first and I feel like Ray J

It’s no switch on the Glock but it’s racks on the watch

And the automatic choppa do the same thing, ayy