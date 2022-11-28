Iggy Azalea has been doing plenty of celebrating lately. The mother of one announced last week that she sold her music catalog in an eight-figure deal, putting herself in such a position that means she wouldn’t have to work another day in her life if she didn’t want to.

While the Australian rapper has been hinting at another big project in the works, as well as a new album executive produced by Tory Lanez, she revealed via Twitter on Monday (November 28) that the past few weeks haven’t been as breezy as they’ve looked via social media for her.

“Wanna hear a crazy story?” she asked her followers earlier this morning. “I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie. Right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury…”

Her story went on, “It didn’t end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery. I ended up being hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain. There are about three days I actually just can’t remember at all.”

Azalea says she only walked to use the bathroom for three weeks, which she described as “a whole other ordeal.”

“You’d be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don’t actually move. It happens really fast,” the “Work” artist cautioned readers.

According to her tweets, she was only got clearance last week to get up and start moving again. “I’ve been seeing someone daily at the house and we do lil workout (they are so sad y’all lol). I’ve been getting back strong. I will recover to 100%.”

From the sounds of things, Azalea is hoping to be feeling like herself again by Christmas.

“It’s been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover,” she wrote while venting. Despite her frustrations, though, she notes that doctors are happy with how quickly she’s been recovering.

“Obviously I won’t be in any movie. Missed that opportunity (damn it!). But I’m just thankful to be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now. I think I’m gonna seriously get into my fitness after this. I value my body in a whole new way after this experience.”

In conclusion, The End of an Era hitmaker urged her followers to pay attention to the messages their body sends them.

I still can’t fly so I haven’t made it on any vacations or back to Australia yet, but damn it!

That vacation is gonna happen eventually!!!!

Stay healthy everyone and pay attention to what your body is telling you!

