Iggy Azalea Makes Her Return With High-Energy New Single “Money Come”

Iggy Azalea is here with a fresh single.

Iggy Azalea has gotten herself into a bit of trouble as of late. As many fans already know, she sent a letter to the judge in the Tory Lanez case. In this letter, the artist vouched for Tory and pleaded for a reduced sentence. Moreover, she claimed that she had already hired him to EP her new album. Overall, fans did not like this one bit. After all, Megan Thee Stallion is beloved, and it felt like Iggy was purposely going up against her.

Now, however, Iggy is looking to move forward with some new music. The artist has been teasing a new track called “Money Come.” Although those who are mad at her won’t be listening, she still has dedicated fans who have been waiting for this. Today, the song was released along with a music video. As you will hear, this is a raunchy track, much in the same vein as what we get from Sukihana and Sexyy Red. However, the instrumental here is certainly different.

Iggy Azalea Is Back

In fact, the sheer amount of horns here will make you think this is some sort of “Thrift Shop” interpolation, although it isn’t. The flows are energetic and the lyrics are sexual in nature. Moreover, the music video has all of the flair you would imagine from Iggy Azalea. This may not be for everyone, although her fans are definitely going to enjoy it.

Let us know what you think of this new Iggy Azalea song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the world’s biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, so you wanna play rough, I’m reloaded
Okay, either get up off my clit or deep throat it
Y’all hoes out here workin’ my nerves
Time to terminate the bird like a two-week notice

