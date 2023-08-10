Iggy Azalea’s Full Letter To Tory Lanez Gets Wild Reactions On Twitter

Tory Lanez’s sentencing is sweeping pretty much every media corner right now, and Iggy Azalea is, oddly enough, at the forefront. Moreover, social media users had a field day when the judge in Lanez’s case revealed that the Australian rapper and singer sent him a letter in support of him, one of over 70 that came in. Later on, she denied supporting him explicitly, and simply said that she was asked to give her honest opinion on the matter. However, after journalist Meghann Cuniff published the entire letter online, people blasted Azalea for her apparent lies and statements.

“I would not write to you on behalf of an abuser,” Iggy Azalea said of Tory Lanez in the letter. “I refuse to believe that he would do anything in malice especially to a woman. He said this is an opportunity to humble himself and soften his heart- ironic to hear one of the kindest people I know strive to become even kinder. I’m not shocked- Its who he is. Watering and shining light on others until something beautiful grows. Daystar Peterson is not the pest you’ve heard about, he’s a gardener. He helps others bloom.”

Iggy Azalea’s Letter To Tory Lanez

Here is Iggy Azalea's full letter to Tory Lanez's sentencing judge.



I have the other 75 letters written for Lanez's sentencing and will be live on YouTube at 12 pm PST / 3 pm EST to discuss: https://t.co/d2PD3TPsxx pic.twitter.com/9gmhcoDErL — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 10, 2023

Of course, a lot of people clowned the flowery and generous portrayal of the Canadian artist. However, a more salient point was that Iggy Azalea did seem quite supportive of him, even as she claimed that she hadn’t spoken to him in a long time. From what this letter indicated, the 33-year-old reached out to him around February, and many took issue with her trying to cover that part up. Still, it’s easy to put her statements out of context. Whether she directly addressed the Megan Thee Stallion situation or not, her attempt to exalt Tory Lanez makes it hard to see it as anything other than full support.

Meanwhile, a lot of people also took issue with Iggy’s comments given that she alleged mistreatment at the hands of her former partner Playboi Carti. As such, many called her hypocritical for this support. Amid all those criticisms, though, this letter in full only made people clown her even more. Check out some reactions to the letter down below.

Twitter Reacts To The Letter

“My name is Iggy Azalea and I’ve been a successful musician for the last decade.” pic.twitter.com/LrrqpftCZ4 https://t.co/1RomID1zRw — s (@pjmnfenty) August 10, 2023

Iggy: I thought this would be for the judge's eyes only!

Meghann: https://t.co/BPGbSxYKlw pic.twitter.com/PbmSaTQOk2 — 🌹rosé🌹 (@briartearose) August 10, 2023

Meg Thee reporter watching Iggy lie yesterday knowing she had receipts in the chamber https://t.co/RG0Bsvqoun pic.twitter.com/Hr2FpiqdOQ — 𝑀𝑎𝑦𝑎 𝐴𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑎 (@malibumayaa) August 10, 2023

Lmaoooo she goes "Dear Judge, my name is Iggy Azalea." NO THE FUCK IT IS NOT 😭😭😭 https://t.co/7Ry5dwjcTY — Joesph (@404_EOJ) August 10, 2023

Iggy Azalea’s nasty ass got on here saying she hadn’t spoken to that meerkat in months & whole time she’s been in close contact since he’s been incarcerated.pic.twitter.com/D570KBdos1 https://t.co/XYJovqScI6 — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) August 10, 2023

So if I defend her baby daddy because he’s never harmed me, it would be ok? https://t.co/s2csQrVcIR pic.twitter.com/G9zQk4S05O — STOP COP CITY (@_robella) August 10, 2023

Oh they was fucking, fucking! You hired 6 employees to look after HIS businesses during his bid. Nuts!



If this isn’t a typical ride or die mentality, idk what else y’all want to call it. https://t.co/I4OWTqHcK0 pic.twitter.com/OPF9RfjW6L — Flora’s speed (@NameOfROYALTY) August 10, 2023

Iggy Azalea said she refuses to believe Tory would do anything in malice… did we all not see him sucker punch August Alsina? Was that not malicious? https://t.co/nHVG4j1hH9 — Chloe (@TheMegaChloe) August 10, 2023

Regardless of this situation, this sentence already changed significantly. It’s probably going to keep doing so, and the discourse surrounding it will likely permeate for a long time. After all, this letter just added another element to an already wild, contentious, and scandalous trial. For more news and the latest updates on Iggy Azalea and Tory Lanez, check back in with HNHH.

