lax
- SongsThe Game's "LAX Files" Was A Nod To West Coast CultureThe Game had some important messages on LAX. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureLudacris Opens Chicken & Beer Restaurant At LAXLudacris is a newly minted restaurateur, serving chicken to hungry air travelers.By Jake Lyda
- CrimeLatto's Close To Getting 2021 Gun Charges Dismissed: ReportThe court agreed to dismiss the gun charges if Latto completed a diversion program and performed 120 hours of community service.By Aron A.
- LifeLatto Recalls Bringing Loaded Glock 17 To LAX & Getting Locked UpThe rap diva spent a few hours in the slammer before spending a hefty amount on a private jet to make her concert in another state.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeSlim Jxmmi Arrested At LAX Over Georgia Drug Case, His Lawyer RespondsSlim Jxmmi was detained at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday after border agents found a warrant for his arrest. By hnhh
- GossipNFL Free Agent Duane Brown Arrested On Gun Charges At LAXThe athlete attempted to go through TSA with an unloaded weapon in his luggage.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeA$AP Rocky & Rihanna Blindsided By Cops During LAX Arrest: ReportA$AP Rocky's legal team didn't receive any notice from police surrounding his arrest at LAX on Wednesday. By Aron A.
- CrimeA$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX Over Alleged Shooting: ReportA$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX after spending a weekend with Rihanna in Barbados.By Alexander Cole
- RandomKanye West Flies Commercial Out Of LAX & Vory RespondsKanye West flew commercial out of LAX, Sunday, and fans went nuts when they saw him.By Cole Blake
- Crime"30 Rock" Actor Bobb'e J. Thompson Arrested At Airport With Loaded Firearm: ReportThe "That's So Raven" star was reportedly stopped by TSA at LAX.By Erika Marie
- CrimeOff-Duty Employee Attempts To Hijack Delta FlightA fellow passenger posted a video of the airport employee fighting with flight attendants on the plane headed to Atlanta from LAX.By Joe Abrams
- GramSwae Lee Offers $20K For Lost Hard DriveSwae Lee is offering $20,000 to anybody that can return his lost hard drive, which contains all of his unreleased music.By Alex Zidel