Ludacris Opens Chicken & Beer Restaurant At LAX

Ludacris celebrated the grand opening of his second Chicken + Beer restaurant location on Wednesday at the LAX airport. He posted a picture of his restaurant workforce gathered together under the Chicken + Beer logo. Located in Terminal 3 at the giant Los Angeles airport, it serves way more than just chicken and beer. Commenters on Instagram were raving about other food items, such as the “Grown Folk Mimosa” and high-quality shrimp and grits.

“ITS OFFICIAL!!!!! CHICKEN & BEER LAX IS NOW OPEN! …LOS ANGELES, [LET’S] GO!!!” Ludacris shouted from his Insta caption. The first Chicken + Beer location is Gate D5 at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. That first restaurant launched in 2016, making this second location a whole seven years in the making. The name of the restaurant is an homage to Luda’s 2003 studio album Chicken-n-Beer. The official Chicken + Beer website claims to serve “all the flavors of Southern soul food.” This includes fresh-made waffles, mac and cheese that’s “better than your mama’s,” and crispy fried chicken.

Read more: Ludacris Works Out On A Yacht, Shows Off Pull-Up Skills

Ludacris Is A King Of All Trades

Ludacris has had his hands in multiple industries for quite some time. While he got his start in music — and still performs to this day — he is now better known as an actor. He plays a pivotal role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Owning a couple of restaurants is par for the course for the talented multi-hyphenate. And it all reflects in his massive net worth. He also got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in May, making him one of only a few rappers to achieve the feat. During the Walk of Fame ceremony, Ludacris choked up when his daughter, Karma, went up to say a few words about her dad.

When he got up to the stage, he talked about crushing expectations and doing everything he sets his mind to. “No matter what people say I can’t do,” Luda said, “I will continue to shatter those stereotypes and show people it’s possible in order to make everyone who got me here proud. Because you all inspire my hard work and dedication to receive this star today. I’m motivated by legacy and history.” His legacy now includes a second Chicken + Beer restaurant location.

Read more: Curren$y Details Running Into Ludacris & Gucci Mane At Essence Fest

[Via] [Via]