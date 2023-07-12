Ludacris is such a busy guy that he does his workouts while vacationing on a yacht. Using the ledge above the staircase and his superior physical ability, Luda busts out a few pull-up reps on a video posted on Monday, July 10th. The multi-hyphenate star was in the middle of a summer workout while in the middle of a summer vacation. He does the pull-ups with immaculate form, with the pristine blue ocean in the background serving as the best gym views of all time.

The Fast & Furious franchise actor has been busy in 2023. Other than working out and keeping his physique fit for whatever he needs to do, Ludacris also got his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in May. He joined only a handful of rappers to get the accolade. His star is the 2756th star on the famed walkway, so being one of the only rappers to do it is quite an accomplishment. “I was fighting tears,” Luda said about that day. “Seriously, I was glad that I had my sunglasses on today.”

Ludacris Gets A Sweat On During Vacay

Fast X, the eleventh film in the Fast & Furious saga, came out earlier this year to mixed reviews. Despite the lukewarm reception, Ludacris is still raking in the dough from the overly successful movie franchise. And he’s putting that money to good use, making his vacation yacht a personal gym as well as a relaxation zone. No word on how long Ludacris plans on sailing the ocean blue, but since he has been acting and performing all year long, he deserves whatever time he wants to take. He took to the stage twice recently: once for a 4th of July celebration concert, another time for Kevin Hart’s birthday party.

In other Ludacris news, it was recently reported that he gave rapper Jack Harlow the go-ahead for his “Glamorous” sample. He paired with Fergie back in 2006 to produce what became a double-platinum earworm for the late aughts. Harlow used plenty of the song in his 2022 song “First Class,” using Fergie’s spelling of the word “glamorous” as a play on words that he rapped over. Ludacris is no doubt pleased that the ’06 song has new life. Perhaps it allows him to afford more yacht workouts.

