A recent clip shows Ludacris performing in a pair of massive Nike sneakers. The huge pair of white Air Force 1s is a reference to the music video for his 2003 Chicken-n-Beer track “Stand Up,” featuring Shawnna. The artist took to Instagram to share the footage, writing “When Yo Momma Tells You To Stop Stompin Around The House,” alongside a facepalm emoji.

In the “Stand Up” music video, Ludacris is shown stomping two times with one foot, wearing a comically large shoe. The clip also circulated as a meme for a while. Now, it appears as though he’s embracing the meme based on the new video. Fans in the comments section were quick to hop on, adding their own captions to the clip. “Me grabbing the first pair of shoes I see to go get the groceries out the car,” one social media user writes. Other users saluted the rapper for “[making] rap music fun.”

Ludacris Brings Back The Huge Shoes

Last month, Ludacris got his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star now lives at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. The unveiling of Ludacris’ star was also livestreamed on Instagram at the time. Various celebrities came through to support him, including Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Vin Diesel, Tyrsese, and more. The artist’s oldest daughter, Karma, also gave a surprise speech for her father at the ceremony. He even revealed that he got emotional upon hearing his daughter’s heartfelt words.

“I was fighting tears,” Ludacris explained, “Seriously, I was glad that I had my sunglasses on today.“ He went on to describe how shocked he was that she was able to surprise him. “That blew me away,” he said, “Usually, it’s not easy for people to keep certain things from me, but that was 100 percent a surprise. Seems like everybody knew but me! I’m a little pissed off right now. I’m a little mad.”

