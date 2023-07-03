Curren$y recently detailed running into both Ludacris and Gucci Mane at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, over the weekend. The hometown rapper made an appearance during Jermaine Dupri’s set to perform several songs together. He reflected on the experience in a pair of tweets afterward.

“I was back stage at essence just ready to do my lil verse for JD and get out of all the superstars way but errbody was like Spitta what up !!!” Curren$y wrote on Twitter. “And shit like that. Fuckin Gucci Mane was like ‘that’s my dawg Curren$y right there’ And I’m like nooowayyyy haha sweet fuckin night man.”

Read More: Curren$y & Jermaine Dupri Debut New Song “Never Enough”

Curren$y Performs At Essense Fest

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Curren$y performs on day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

He continued, “Ludacris too I never met no got damn Ludacris before and he was like what up N***a and chill as fuck I can’t believe bruh knew who I was. I went home and was like fuck man. Should I go after parties tonight… and wear shades in the club ya know. But I chilled out.” Check out Curren$y’s full posts on Twitter below.

Curren$y’s Essence Festival performance comes after the release of his new Harry Fraud collaborative tape, Vices. On the project, he teams up with Jim Jones, Rome Streetz, Larry June, Benny The Butcher, and more. It’s Curren$y’s eighth collaborative project with Harry Fraud. Together, they’ve released two studio albums, four EPs, and one mixtape.

Curren$y Reflects On His Essense Fest Experience

I was back stage at essence just ready to do my lil verse for JD and get out of all the superstars way but errbody was like Spitta what up !!! And shit like that. Fuckin Gucci Mane was like “that’s my dawg Curren$y right there” and I’m like nooowayyyy haha sweet fuckin night man — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) July 3, 2023

Ludacris too I never met no got damn Ludacris before and he was like what up Nigga and chill as fuck I can’t believe knew bruh knew who I was. I went home and was like fuck man. Should I go to after parties tonight… and wear shades in the club ya kno. But i chilled out — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) July 3, 2023

Other performers at Essense Festival included Juvenile, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more. Kimora Lee Simmons was also in attendance at the event, which marked her first public appearance since Father’s Day, when her daughters, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons, both blasted her ex, Russell Simmons. Check out Megan’s performance at the festival below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Essence Festival Twerk Session Proves She’s Been Putting In Work At The Gym

[Via]