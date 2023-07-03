The ladies of hip-hop and R&B brought plenty of heat to the Essence Festival stage this past weekend. From Janelle Monae continuing her salacious flashing streak during her performance to Megan Thee Stallion captivating us with her usual twerking antics, we’ve truly seen it all. The latter artist was a headliner at the annual event on Sunday (June 2) evening, following Lauryn Hill’s astonishing (albeit late) set the night before.

She hasn’t given us new music since 2022’s Traumazine, but still, the Houston Hottie has been booked and busy with performances over the past few months. Her first show of the year was at the AT&T Block Party, followed more recently by LA’s Pride in the Park celebration. All of them saw Thee Stallion shaking her booty in full force, though her most recent left plenty of jaws on the floor as her cake continues to grow thanks to all the hard work she’s been putting in at the gym.

Megan Thee Stallion Headlines Essence Festival 2023

During her time on stage, the Revlon ambassador ran through some of her discography’s biggest hits, including “Big Ole Freak,” “Body,” and “Plan B.” Elsewhere she performed her verse from Cardi B’s “WAP,” as well as the “S*vage (Remix),” sans Beyonce.

At Pride, Thee Stallion’s costume was black and silver in colour, leaving her shining bright like a diamond. For Essence Fest, she stepped out in a golden ensemble that gives a bold view of her chest and behind. Gold seems to be a personal favourite of the rap diva’s lately, as she wore a bikini in the same colour while filming a thirst trap video for Instagram this past weekend.

More Videos from MTS’ Set

Keep scrolling to check out more videos from Megan Thee Stallion’s headlining set at Essence Festival 2023. Which song that she performed is your personal favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Megan Thee Stallion performing “Big Ole Freak” at the Essence Festival 2023 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7otSBAuwCO — megan is my all might🥇🦹🏾‍♀️ (@galacticstalli) July 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion performing “Sex Talk” at the Essence Festival 2023 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MnXi8GvCCV — megan is my all might🥇🦹🏾‍♀️ (@galacticstalli) July 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion performing “What's New” at the 2023 Essence Festival. pic.twitter.com/YTVvN6NjRO — TheeStallionNews (@MegansCharts) July 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion performing “Savage (Remix)” at the 2023 Essence Festival. pic.twitter.com/UzEaMPrQ3U — TheeStallionNews (@MegansCharts) July 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Essence Festival 2023 and she put on a show😩🔥🔥#EssenceFest #EssenceFestival pic.twitter.com/U0O539YfAW — queenstalli👑fanpage (@coach_hotgirl1) July 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion performing “Body” at the 2023 Essence Festival. pic.twitter.com/aGmFZw6JTk — TheeStallionNews (@MegansCharts) July 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion performing “WAP” at the 2023 Essence Festival. pic.twitter.com/cl0yDO3ItC — TheeStallionNews (@MegansCharts) July 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion with fans on stage during "Gift & A Curse" at the 2023 Essence Festival. pic.twitter.com/iaLOL93zUm — TheeStallionNews (@MegansCharts) July 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion performing Plan B at Essence Fest pic.twitter.com/V2XWY43AlN — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) July 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion performing Her at Essence Fest pic.twitter.com/0xTv8PI3q4 — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) July 3, 2023

