Ari Lennox Praised For 2023 Essence Festival Performance

Ari Lennox performed at the 2023 Essence Festival yesterday. Fans are buzzing about her set, and they’ve taken to social media to share their thoughts. “Idk who Ari Lennox is working with, but her style and stage presence has really been elevated with this last album,” one Twitter user writes. Another says, “Ari Lennox will always be proof that R&B isn’t dead!! She is making this stage her [own] and performing!!!” Lennox performed fan-favorites like “Whipped Cream,” “BMO,” “Pressure,” and more.

Yesterday was the first day of the fest, and the night closed with a headlining performance by Lauryn Hill. The songstress performed tracks from her 1998 hit album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in celebration of the album’s 25-year-anniversary. Janelle Monet also performed last night, embracing her recent ventures and flashing the crowd. Megan Thee Stallion will headline the 2023 Essence Festival tomorrow. Angie Martinez is hosting a set called “In Real Life: 50 Years Of Women In Hip Hop.” The set will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop. It will feature Eve, Mia X, Remy Ma, Salt-N-Pepa, and Trina.

Read More: Lauryn Hill Trends After Late Arrival To 2023 Essence Festival

Ari Lennox Performs Her Hits

Ari Lennox performs on day one of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Ari Lennox also recently took to social media to share a list of things she’s “perfectly content” with never doing. She revealed that she’ll never date other people in the music industry, along with vowing to never fly in a private jet, scuba dive, jump out of a plane, and more.

In May Lennox also apologized to Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King for firing back when they discussed rape allegations against Kobe Bryant following his death. “I FEEL I was wrong, and I feel like those women didn’t deserve that ignorant attack from me,” she wrote. The artist went on to say, “This is not to impress the self-righteous idiots, the true misogynists that love degrading Black women for their imperfections or flaws.

Read More: Janelle Monae Flashes Her Chest During Essence Festival Performance

[Via]