New Orleans rapper Currensy and New York producer Harry Fraud have dropped a new collaborative project. The project is relatively brief running just 9 tracks and barely over 22 minutes, but it’s packed with features. Benny The Butches. Jim Jones, Tommy Wright III, Larry June, G.T., Rome Streetz, and Vico all appear on various songs. Instrumentally, Harry Fraud is the lone credited producer on the album responsible for all 9 tracks.

For Curren$y, it’s his second new project for 2023 so far. Back in April, he released a similarly brief collection of tracks with legendary producer Jermaine Dupri. The album was called For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1, and also had some impressive features within its tracklist. The likes of T.I. and 2 Chainz show up on two different songs from the mixtape’s second half. Curren$y has been in an extremely prolific period of new releases for years now. The rapper famously released three full studio albums of new material all in 2021. Last year, he dropped a full-length collaboration with a different legendary producer, The Alchemist, called Continuance.

Currensy And Harry Fraud Team Up

While Harry Fraud’s output hasn’t been quite as prolific as Curren$y, he still released a number of high-profile collaborations last year. The first of which was Montega with French Montana. The album was absolutely loaded with features and got even more impressive with a deluxe version released later in the year. He also dropped You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check with Jay Worthy a few months later. he closed the year with Beyonce Belief a 10-track collaboration with 38 Spesh which featured Curren$y himself on the penultimate track.

Curren$y and Harry Fraud have even collaborated together before. For both artists, one of their most recognized projects is their 2018 team-up The Marina. The album featured the hit song The Count with Wiz Khalifa. What do you think of Currensy and Harry Fraud’s new collaborative album? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist:

1. The Great McCarthy

2. Black Point Boat Launch

3. Stingray (ft. Benny The Butcher)

4. Marcus Camby (ft. Jim Jones & Tommy Wright III)

5. Marble Columns (ft. Larry June)

6. Neon Skyline (ft. G.T.)

7. ’86 Testarossa (ft. Rome Streetz)

8. The Warehouse

9. Purple Picasso (ft. Vico)