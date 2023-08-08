Curren$y Says He Won’t Travel Overseas For One Reason

Curren$y has built a cult-like following over the years, with a fanbase that spans across the globe. However, his international base is unlikely to see him anytime soon. Curren$y made an appearance on the latest episode of Drink Champs, which premiered over the weekend on Saturday (August 5), where he explained why. According to the New Orleans native, touring outside the country really isn’t something he enjoys.

Curren$y admitted during his one (and perhaps only) overseas run that it wasn’t quite what he expected. According to the rapper, the atmosphere across the pond left him completely unimpressed. Curren$y was struck by how different everything was, even the condiments. He found that the ketchup didn’t quite taste the same as it did back home.

Curren$y Admits He Was Underwhelmed With His Overseas Experience

In addition to the ketchup, the rapper also complained that Europe’s Mary Jane wasn’t up to his standards: “I only went overseas on one run, bro,” Spitta began. “Yeah, one run and then we came back and we bought some cars and I was just like, ‘I’m straight.’ All the ketchup didn’t taste like ketchup. Everything was f*cking crazy.” He continued: “It was tough to be happy with weed. It was bad, bro. In every coffee shop I went in in Amsterdam, it was all just not good weed.”

Despite the fact that Curren$y may not enjoy turning up overseas, he loves his hometown of New Orleans dearly. Last month, the rapper performed on the Essence Festival Music stage in his native city. On the music side of things, back in June, Curren$y and New York producer Harry Fraud dropped their collaborative project, Vices. The nine-track album is barely over 22 minutes, but it’s packed with features. Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, Tommy Wright III, Larry June, G.T., Rome Streetz, and Vico all appear in various songs. Back in April, he released another collection of tracks with legendary producer Jermaine Dupri titled, For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1, which featured appearances by T.I. and 2 Chainz, and more. Stay tuned to HNHH for updates from the music world.

