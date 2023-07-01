Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y are well-known for putting out remarkable collaboration projects, especially the one they have with each other. They released Fetti with The Alchemist back in 2018, and fans recently brought up that rumors of a sequel don’t seem promising. Moreover, this is because on Currensy’s latest album, VICES with Harry Fraud, he collaborated with some of Gibbs’ opposition, namely Benny The Butcher and Jim Jones. Via Twitter, the Indiana rapper responded to these claims and said that a sequel to Fetti was never in the cards. Also, he apparently took to an IG burner account to allege that the New Orleans MC “s***ted” on their first outing together.

“Damn Currensy f***ing with all of Freddie Gibbs’ enemies,” one user tweeted. “Guess we not getting a Fetti 2.” “We wasn’t gon’ get that s**t regardless,” Freddie responded. “I’d bet the house Currensy wasn’t holding his breath,” another fan remarked. ‘You’ll be one homeless n***a,” the Big Boss Rabbit replied. Elsewhere, he said that a sequel “was never alive” in response to people saying “RIP Fetti 2.” On his supposed burner Instagram account, he appeared to elaborate on these claims.

Freddie Gibbs Says Fetti 2 Isn’t Happening

Freddie Gibbs shuts down "Fetti 2" talk, says Curren$y "sh-tted" on their first projecthttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/IQG23Qg6CX — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 1, 2023

“N***a s***ted on our project,” Freddie Gibbs allegedly claimed. “Didn’t shoot one video or do one show. I ain’t get mad I just subtracted him from the equation and me and Al made another classic went to the Grammys. End of story.” While this suggests that something went down between the two, the Indiana artist’s words also hint at there not really being any hard feelings. Still, it’s unclear how this will develop, and whether Currensy working with the rappers Freddie beefed with was a deliberately calculated move. At the end of the day, that’s purely speculative.

Regardless, these are two of the most prolific and acclaimed rappers today, so any supposed beef only comes into the conversation after their artistry, releases, and skill. Even though it’s unfortunate, they’ve also continued to make great music without each other, and hopefully no grudges come up as a result of these remarks. After all, fans only want them to make up and put that aside for some more heat, and hopefully that door doesn’t fully close just yet. Maybe that’s wishful thinking based on what Freddie said, but it’s still a dream for many. For more news and the latest updates on Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs, come back to HNHH.

