Curren$y Says Memphis Isn’t The Same Since Young Dolph’s Death

Curren$y says that visiting Memphis isn't the same since Young Dolph died in 2021. He explained how not being able to reach out to his "potna" has changed the experience for him on Twitter in a post from last week. “Landing in Memphis and not reaching out to my potna to get the fire is crazy man. Long live flipper [dolphin emoji],” he wrote.

Young Dolph was shot and killed while visiting Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies where he would often frequent while in town. An autopsy later revealed that he suffered 22 gunshot wounds in the attack. Dolph was just 36 years old at the time of his death.

Read More: Young Dolph Murder Investigation: CEO Teezy Reportedly Killed After Being Named Person Of Interest

Curren$y Performs At Rolling Loud

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Curren$y performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Two men have been charged in the killing of Young Dolph, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith. They have pleaded not guilty to charges and will stand trial on March 11, 2024. Authorities have not confirmed a motive for the killing. Check out Curren$y's post referencing Young Dolph below.

Curren$y Reflects On Loss Of Young Dolph

Landing in Memphis and not reaching out to my potna to get the fire is crazy man. Long live flipper 🐬 — Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) October 13, 2023

In addition to not being excited about traveling to Memphis, Curren$y recently explained on Drink Champs that he doesn't like performing abroad either. “I only went overseas on one run, bro,” he said at the time. “Yeah, one run and then we came back and we bought some cars and I was just like, ‘I’m straight.’ All the ketchup didn’t taste like ketchup. Everything was fucking crazy. It was tough to be happy with weed. It was bad, bro. In every coffee shop I went in in Amsterdam, it was all just not good weed.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Curren$y on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Curren$y Says He Won’t Travel Overseas For One Reason

[Via]