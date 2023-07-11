Producer Harry Fraud hails from a time we all remember fondly: the mixtape era. If you downloaded a mixtape from websites like DatPiff, you’d likely discover a mixtape that was produced by the iconic producer. “La musica de Harry Fraud,” is often ranked high among producer tags.

Throughout his career, he’s worked with elite MCs and trusted songwriters, from A-list celebrities to prominent underground rappers. He’s racked up collaborative projects with artists like Curren$y, Larry June, Jay Worthy, Smoke DZA and more. Most recently, he teamed up with Valee and Action Bronson for their new collaboration, “Vibrant.” Fraud and Bronson’s collaborative history dates back a decade, working together on projects like 2013’s Saab Stories and more. However, he was first discovered by French Montana, producing his breakout single, “Shot Caller.” His versatility, from soul samples to trap, has allowed him to effortlessly work with a wide-range of collaborators without losing his signature sound.

Read More: 38 Spesh & Harry Fraud Join Forces On “Beyond Belief”

Harry Fraud’s Musical Origins Started With His Family

Producer Harry Fraud’s musical origins begin with his parents who performed together in a band. His father played guitar while his mother sang. However, his father was also involved in putting on concerts, which ultimately provided Harry Fraud with access to musical instruments. However, he gravitated towards turntables, later receiving DJ decks as a Christmas present later on.

The following year, he received a sampler for Christmas, albeit one that wasn’t necessarily of quality. Still, it laid the foundation for his future career in music. Eventually, Harry got an MPC and began taking his production series as he built on the fundamentals that he already learned. The famed producer used the resources he had and set out to carve his own lane.

Read More: Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Secure The Bag On “You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check”

Harry Always Wanted to Set Himself Apart

These humble origins pushed producer Harry Fraud to stick with unique sounds that resonated with him. Although he came from New York City, the mecca of Hip-Hop, he had no interest in making distinctly regional beats. Instead, he opted to create sounds that felt distinct to his style and influences. He spoke with Life + Times about how French Montana supported him in this endeavor. “He just saw the greater potential in what I was doing,” he explained. French’s faith resulted in the release of “Shot Caller,” a defining moment for both the rapper and the producer that shifted their career trajectory.

Read More: French Montana & Harry Fraud Drop Joint Project “Montega” Ft. Jadakiss, Quavo, Rick Ross

Harry Fraud’s Career Was Built On French Montana Collabs

Producer Harry Fraud’s work with French Montana is pivotal in his catalog, specifically their efforts together prior to “Show Caller.” From songs like “New York Minute,” which opened the gates for Fraud’s high-profile collaborations down the line, to the producer’s role in the Mac & Cheese mixtape series, French Montana and Harry Fraud’s rich collaborative history in the late aughts laid the foundation for their respective ascent in hip-hop in the following decade.

Fraud continued to find success as he expanded his network, closely collaborating with artists like Smoke DZA, Action Bronson, Flatbush ZOMBiES, Dave East, and many more. Artists like French Montana, Action Bronson, Mac Miller, and more were featured on his debut mixtape Adrift which was released through Harry’s label SRFSCHL in 2013. In addition to his close collaborators, he enlisted legends like Bun B, Prodigy, and Sir Michael Rocks.

Read More: Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Tap Rick Hyde On “Survivor’s Remorse”

Harry Fraud Came from the DatPiff Era

Producer Harry Fraud is known for his work during the mixtape era, specifically as stoner rap began making a resurgence. One of his earliest cult hits was “Ozs and Lbs,” a collaboration with Wiz Khalifa and his Taylor Gang labelmates Chevy Woods and Berner, that appeared on Adrift. Harry paired a guitar with trap drums and other sounds to create a relaxing yet speaker-knocking track.

He continued to work with Wiz and also found success with a very close affiliate of his — Curren$y. From working together on one-off tracks to full length projects, their respective sounds fused together to create beloved anthems among hip-hop fans. Most recently, they collaborated on Vices, released in June 2023. He’s similarly worked closely with Larry June over the years, although they only released one collaborative project together, Keep Going.

Read More: Jim Jones & Harry Fraud Unite On Joint Project “The Fraud Department”

Harry Fraud Paid His Dues

Harry Fraud continues to work as one of French Montana’s most trusted producers. Last year, the two teamed up, once again, for Montega. Fraud’s range and versatility have allowed him to bring out the best of his collaborators over the past decade, forming a bond that extends well into the 2020s with rappers like French Montana and Curren$y. Harry Fraud created a timeless sound that continues to captivate audiences. Those who remember his work from when they were teenagers are still delighted to hear him going strong years later.