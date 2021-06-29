Essence Festival of Culture
- MusicCurren$y Details Running Into Ludacris & Gucci Mane At Essence FestCurren$y reflected on meeting several stars at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans afterward.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentBig Daddy Kane Wants The Legends To Shine At Essence Festival: On Preserving The Culture, Melle Mel & The Most Important Hip-Hop AlbumAhead of his performance at Essence Festival, Big Daddy Kane discusses the importance of honoring Hip-Hop legends, his appreciation for J. Cole and Conway, and what he hopes hip-hop will accomplish in the next 50 years. By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Fans Are Disappointed After Essence Fest Livestream Cuts Out Rapper's PerformanceThe Rap icon stunned on the festival's stage as one of its headliners, and although there were promises the performance would air on Hulu, it didn't.By Erika Marie
- MusicBobby Brown & Keith Sweat Poised For The Next "Verzuz"The R&B icons will bring their best hits to the stage this week.By Erika Marie