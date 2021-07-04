airport
- MusicLil Baby Trends For Appearing To Fly Spirit, Rick Ross Comes To His DefenseLil Baby appears to have tried to save some money with his trip home.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLudacris Opens Chicken & Beer Restaurant At LAXLudacris is a newly minted restaurateur, serving chicken to hungry air travelers.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Alleges Discrimination At Airport Over Breast MilkPumping is not an easy task, as many pointed out, and Keke wants a better solution than having to throw crucial nutrients away.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAirport Worker Has Nothing But Praise For Kendrick Lamar And Baby KeemThe now viral employee of Dublin Airport has nothing but good things to say about Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem.By Ben Mock
- MusicPolo G Found His New Artist CNN Mikey At An AirportFor any hopeful artists looking to break in, never be afraid to shoot your shot, even if it's at a security checkpoint.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicD.C. Rapper MoneyMarr Arrested For Trafficking FentanylThe DMV-area rapper previously tried to transport 12,000 pills of the deadly substance out of an L.A. airport.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Throws A Fit Over Airport FoodThe rapper had a meltdown over some jelly. By Noah Grant
- MusicT.I. & Boosie BadAzz Run Into Eachother After Recent BeefT.I. and Boosie were seen meeting up at an airport in a photo that spread on social media, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Meech Facing No Charges After December Airport ArrestThe "BMF" star was taken into custody when police found a 9MM in the carry-on luggage he placed through a security scanner.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFlavor Flav Goes Off On Spirit Airlines Gate Agent: WatchFlav says he will not apologize for his words toward to agent.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicTierra Whack Arrested For Bringing Loaded Gun Into Philadelphia AirportTierra Whack was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing a loaded gun into an airport in Philadelphia.By Cole Blake
- GramKamaiyah Reacts To Recent Arrest, Says She Didn't Have A WarrantAfter being taken into custody at an airport for reportedly having a loaded firearm, the Bay Area rapper sets rumors to rest.By Erika Marie
- CrimeWoman Wounded By Police After Opening Fire At Dallas Love Field Airport: ReportPortia Odufuwa was arrested after pulling out a handgun and firing off shots near the Southwest ticket counter.By Erika Marie
- AnticsAri Fletcher Has A Message For TSA WorkersAri says she's in too much of a rush to do someone else's job at the airport. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Detained At Las Vegas Airport For Carrying Weed: ReportTory Lanez was detained at the airport in Las Vegas for attempting to travel with weed in his bag.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Shares Kiss With Pete Davidson At AirportKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted kissing at the airport.By Cole Blake
- MusicNLE Choppa Reveals He Contemplated Suicide, Explains Airport AltercationNLE Choppa gets real about his spiritual journey on The Breakfast Club.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureDrake Spotted Flying Out Of St. Barts Airport After Ringing In The New Year On A YachtPhotos snapped by paparazzi show the father of one getting agitated, reportedly due to confusion at the airport.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureStevie J Plans To Speak With Attorneys After Delta Kicked Him Off FlightStevie J has had a rough week.By Thomas Galindo
- SportsBucks Fans Show Out After Team Arrives In MilwaukeeBucks fans have every right to be excited right now.By Alexander Cole