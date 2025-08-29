Freddie Gibbs Breaks His Silence On Recent Run-In With Benny The Butcher Amid Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 43 Views
Freddie Gibbs Run In Benny The Butcher Airport Beef Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Freddie Gibbs attends a Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium Hosted by Mookie Betts to Celebrate Black Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium on June 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Westside Gunn suggested Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs tried to bury the hatchet, whereas others weren't as optimistic.

Freddie Gibbs has a couple of rap beefs to handle under his belt, and perhaps the most notable of them all is his conflict with Benny The Butcher. The former collaborators fell out earlier this decade over a shooting joke, an alleged Buffalo beat-down, and more. But some fans thought they were on the cusp of a hatchet burial.

Earlier this month, rumors emerged that Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher might've reconciled due to a Parisian airport meeting that recently surfaced online. For the record, it's still pretty unclear when exactly this happened. Some like Westside Gunn suggested this was a neutral moment of peace and possible reconciliation, and others were less optimistic. But what do the artists themselves have to say?

Benny's been quiet, but Freddie addressed the situation in an interview with Complex's Jordan Rose, in which he accompanied The Alchemist to talk about their new album Alfredo 2. When Rose asked about the run-in with The Butcher and about when it happened, Gibbs didn't specify the timeframe, but he did go into more detail than expected.

Freddie Gibbs Benny The Butcher Beef

"I'ma say this: I mean, you saw me standing there," Freddie Gibbs remarked concerning Benny The Butcher. "I was just in the airport. Everything that everybody tried to make out of it, that wasn't true. I barely even said a word, I was just standing there. I saw them, was standing there. Of course, we ain't a friendship; what we gon' do? I ain't going to jail over that, so, y'all do y'all thing. Only thing I really said was, 'Aye, man, this ain't the time or the place.' I just tried to keep it gangster.

"I was on my way to London to meet up with [The Alchemist] and get a bag, so I ain't about to f**k my bag up f***ing with no n***as," Freddie went on. "A lot of this rap s**t be on some WWF s**t, so I don't get into that. I ain't never even spoke to Westside Gunn, so I don't know where all that comes from. I don't know, I didn't even really look at that s**t, I looked at the s**t and I saw people was talking about it and I was like, 'Oh, yeah. There's some more fake s**t.' It wasn't nothing that everybody was making it out to be. I was just standing there with my arms folded up, bro. I barely said a word, so... But them n***as into that wrestling s**t, so they do that. I don't wrestle."

