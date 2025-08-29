Freddie Gibbs has a couple of rap beefs to handle under his belt, and perhaps the most notable of them all is his conflict with Benny The Butcher. The former collaborators fell out earlier this decade over a shooting joke, an alleged Buffalo beat-down, and more. But some fans thought they were on the cusp of a hatchet burial.

Earlier this month, rumors emerged that Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher might've reconciled due to a Parisian airport meeting that recently surfaced online. For the record, it's still pretty unclear when exactly this happened. Some like Westside Gunn suggested this was a neutral moment of peace and possible reconciliation, and others were less optimistic. But what do the artists themselves have to say?

Benny's been quiet, but Freddie addressed the situation in an interview with Complex's Jordan Rose, in which he accompanied The Alchemist to talk about their new album Alfredo 2. When Rose asked about the run-in with The Butcher and about when it happened, Gibbs didn't specify the timeframe, but he did go into more detail than expected.

Freddie Gibbs Benny The Butcher Beef

"I'ma say this: I mean, you saw me standing there," Freddie Gibbs remarked concerning Benny The Butcher. "I was just in the airport. Everything that everybody tried to make out of it, that wasn't true. I barely even said a word, I was just standing there. I saw them, was standing there. Of course, we ain't a friendship; what we gon' do? I ain't going to jail over that, so, y'all do y'all thing. Only thing I really said was, 'Aye, man, this ain't the time or the place.' I just tried to keep it gangster.