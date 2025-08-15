Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher have been at odds for years, but now, it looks like reconciliation may not be off the table. Earlier this week, Westside Gunn's son posted a vlog from his trip to Paris. In it, the two rappers can be chatting at the airport, as captured by @Steez_HH on X. It remains unclear exactly what they talked about, but Westside Gunn appeared committed to facilitating their reunion.

Needless to say, fans are ecstatic. "Now this is what I like to seeeeeeee," one of them writes in the replies. "Freddie and Benny gotta squash it man," someone else says.

While this is certainly seems like a step in the right direction, it wasn't long ago that Gibbs threw an apparent jab at Benny on his album with The Alchemist, Alfredo 2.

"Smacked him in Miami, his boys jumped me, he played it safe / B*tches in Buffalo get the same thing, they was throwin' plates / Limped away on his good foot, but he ain't bust a grape / These n***as fake / Sealed documents, still poppin' it / F*ck the certified crack babies, come get your mama hit (Yeah) / Sh*t ain't sellin', they gotta resort to drama sh*t / F*ck these Love & Hip-Hop n***as, I'm at the Oscars, b*tch," he raps on "Empanadas."

Benny The Butcher & Freddie Gibbs Beef

This appeared to be a reference to a run-in he allegedly had with Benny in Buffalo, along with a separate alleged confrontation with Jim Jones. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2022, Gibbs downplayed both of these alleged encounters, suggesting that he never actually got hurt.

"Either time could have been bad," he explained at the time. "Everybody likes naming these rappers and stuff like that but ain’t no rapper ever hit me. Ain’t none of them ever did nothing."