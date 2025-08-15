Freddie Gibbs & Benny The Butcher Might Have Finally Squashed Their Beef

BY Caroline Fisher 263 Views
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Freddie Gibbs attends Complex's Inaugural Celebrity Golf Pro-Am, Presented by Michelob ULTRA and Powered By Lexus, on November 14, 2024 at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Complex)
Recently, Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher were spotted chatting at an airport in Paris, prompting fans to speculate.

Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher have been at odds for years, but now, it looks like reconciliation may not be off the table. Earlier this week, Westside Gunn's son posted a vlog from his trip to Paris. In it, the two rappers can be chatting at the airport, as captured by @Steez_HH on X. It remains unclear exactly what they talked about, but Westside Gunn appeared committed to facilitating their reunion.

Needless to say, fans are ecstatic. "Now this is what I like to seeeeeeee," one of them writes in the replies. "Freddie and Benny gotta squash it man," someone else says.

While this is certainly seems like a step in the right direction, it wasn't long ago that Gibbs threw an apparent jab at Benny on his album with The Alchemist, Alfredo 2.

"Smacked him in Miami, his boys jumped me, he played it safe / B*tches in Buffalo get the same thing, they was throwin' plates / Limped away on his good foot, but he ain't bust a grape / These n***as fake / Sealed documents, still poppin' it / F*ck the certified crack babies, come get your mama hit (Yeah) / Sh*t ain't sellin', they gotta resort to drama sh*t / F*ck these Love & Hip-Hop n***as, I'm at the Oscars, b*tch," he raps on "Empanadas."

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Details Beef With Curren$y In New Interview

Benny The Butcher & Freddie Gibbs Beef

This appeared to be a reference to a run-in he allegedly had with Benny in Buffalo, along with a separate alleged confrontation with Jim Jones. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2022, Gibbs downplayed both of these alleged encounters, suggesting that he never actually got hurt.

"Either time could have been bad," he explained at the time. "Everybody likes naming these rappers and stuff like that but ain’t no rapper ever hit me. Ain’t none of them ever did nothing."

Benny has not publicly responded to Gibbs' aparent diss. He was also recently rumored to be beefing with Conway The Machine, though Conway shut these rumors down on Way Up with Angela Yee this week.

Read More: Soft White Summer: Clipse, Freddie Gibbs & Raekwon Lead Coke Rap’s 2025 Resurgence

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
