Freddie Gibbs Details Beef With Curren$y In New Interview

In 2018, Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y teamed up with The Alchemist for the excellent Fetti. The album was one of the best hip-hop releases of the year. It eventually spun off into two albums with just Gibbs and Alchemist (the first of which netted them a Grammy nomination), and a third release between Curren$y and Alchemist. Unfortunately, a Fetti sequel is unlikely to be on the horizon, and Gibbs recently explained why.

In a conversation with The Butcher Block podcast, Gibbs detailed the beef he has with Curren$y. He explained that most of his issues come from Curren$y's inability to promote the album. Gibbs wanted to shoot music videos for the album and even recorded his piece of a potential video for "Location Remote."

However, when he reached back out to Curren$y to coordinate further, he seemingly got ghosted. "N***a stopped texting back, stopped calling back," he said.

"But the n***a was my homie before the fact," Gibbs said later in the clip. "But with the motherf***ing business s**t, motherf***er just looked down on me."

Freddie Gibbs Curren$y Beef

Of course, part of why Gibbs and Curren$y could have had so much difficulty reconvening is that Curren$y's son arrived a week after Fetti dropped. Becoming a new father likely took up much of Curren$y's attention, so music promotion took a bit of a back seat.

Curren$y is also famous for not promoting much of his music, as he releases so frequently and would not have time to do full-scale rollouts for each drop. The two have clear philosophical differences when it comes to how they choose to put out their new work, and a conversation likely would have ended any beef before Gibbs took shots on "Gas Station Sushi" and called himself Alchemist's best collaborator.