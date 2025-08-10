Freddie Gibbs Details Beef With Curren$y In New Interview

BY Devin Morton 907 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
freddie-gibbs-details-currensy-issues-hip-hop-news
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Freddie Gibbs attends the Spotify and Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration at Ysabel on March 23, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
Freddie Gibbs detailed why he and Curren$y have (a seemingly one-sided) beef, and it all stems from a lack of promotion for "Fetti."

In 2018, Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y teamed up with The Alchemist for the excellent Fetti. The album was one of the best hip-hop releases of the year. It eventually spun off into two albums with just Gibbs and Alchemist (the first of which netted them a Grammy nomination), and a third release between Curren$y and Alchemist. Unfortunately, a Fetti sequel is unlikely to be on the horizon, and Gibbs recently explained why.

In a conversation with The Butcher Block podcast, Gibbs detailed the beef he has with Curren$y. He explained that most of his issues come from Curren$y's inability to promote the album. Gibbs wanted to shoot music videos for the album and even recorded his piece of a potential video for "Location Remote."

However, when he reached back out to Curren$y to coordinate further, he seemingly got ghosted. "N***a stopped texting back, stopped calling back," he said.

"But the n***a was my homie before the fact," Gibbs said later in the clip. "But with the motherf***ing business s**t, motherf***er just looked down on me."

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist "Alfredo 2" Review

Freddie Gibbs Curren$y Beef

Of course, part of why Gibbs and Curren$y could have had so much difficulty reconvening is that Curren$y's son arrived a week after Fetti dropped. Becoming a new father likely took up much of Curren$y's attention, so music promotion took a bit of a back seat.

Curren$y is also famous for not promoting much of his music, as he releases so frequently and would not have time to do full-scale rollouts for each drop. The two have clear philosophical differences when it comes to how they choose to put out their new work, and a conversation likely would have ended any beef before Gibbs took shots on "Gas Station Sushi" and called himself Alchemist's best collaborator.

Curren$y laughed off the diss and will presumably not acknowledge the new podcast clip. Still, it is unfortunate that such a quality duo will likely not work together again anytime soon, if ever.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Currensy Responds Freddie Gibbs Diss Alfredo 2 Hip Hop News Music Curren$y Responds To Freddie Gibbs Diss On "Alfredo 2" 13.7K
Freddie Gibbs Fetti 2 Rumors Currensy Music Freddie Gibbs Shuts Down "Fetti 2" Rumors, Speaks On Currensy Relationship 8.7K
hnhh Original Content Curren$y's Top 5 Mixtapes 29.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.0K
Comments 1