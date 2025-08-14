Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine have been running Griselda for over a decade now, even if they have individual endeavors. There are also plenty of other artists repping the collective, but for many fans, it's all about the three-headed monster. So when rumors of beef pop up between them, the hip-hop world stops.

That's what happened when Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher rumors surfaced last week. Allegedly, there was an altercation at their Paris show between both artists' camps. But AllHipHop reports that this narrative saw a strong debunk from Gunn and even Conway himself. The latter recently dismissed these rumors on Way Up with Angela Yee and Maino.

The Machine said that they were all just drinking and talking loud, but that there wasn't any actual fight or strong disagreement. So at least fans can rest easy now knowing that things are all good between the Griselda MCs.

Conway The Machine Benny The Butcher Rumors

Westside Gunn also chimed in, clapping back at a fan claiming that "Benny flew the coop" on Twitter. "U mean Benny who I was just on stage with 5 days ago, or who Mom lives with my mom and we just had lunch today Benny," he wrote. "use that mop/broom combo in ya background to whipe yaself off the planet … again it’s NOTHING yall can do or say it’s pointless Beloveds. GOD DOES LIKE UGLY… didn’t u hear me on JID new s**t, u heard me before u even heard him."

"Exactly Outside n***a trynna speak on in house," Gunn shared in another tweet. "who do yall n***as think yall is, s**t be hilarious, yall don’t know us and we don’t know yall. internet for goofies."

Westside Gunn Tweets