Westside Gunn Announces New Project, "Heels Have Eyes 2"

Conway The Machine "Won't He Do It" Album Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Westside Gunn attends Conway The Machine's "Won't He Do It" Album Release on May 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Westside Gunn is dropping another album after already putting out "12" and "Heels Have Eyes," earlier this year.

Westside Gunn says that his next album will be Heels Have Eyes 2 and that the project is "coming soon." He made the announcement in a post on Instagram on Monday. The album will continue a busy year for the Griselda rapper, who already released 12 back in February as well as the first Heels Have Eyes in April.

"This YEAR I’ve already dropped a AOTY contender w/ '12' and then dropped a flawless EP 'HEELS HAVE EYES' followed up with the EGYPT RMX w/ DOECHII but since I’m the 🐐 and the illest curator in the 🌎 and GOD IS THE GREATEST I wanna keep giving y’all 🖼️ NO GIMMICKS NO FAKE RAP BEEF.. JUST ART CLASS."

Fans in the comments section are stoked about the news. "Everyone wake up, this is important," one user wrote. Another added: "I’m loving the volume of these releases." Tons of other fans shared fire and other emojis.

In addition to 12 and Heels Have Eyes, Westside Gunn also teamed up with Doechii on a remix of his song, "Egypt." He originally sampled her voice from her interview with Apple Music and Ebro Darden on the track, which she appreciated. “Westside Gunn just sampled me so pretty much kiss the blackest part of my a– and choke on a side ways d–k! He snapped omg,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), as caught by Billboard.

Westside Gunn New Album

After dropping the official remix with Doechii, Gunn wrote on X: “I wanna Thank @officialdoechii for this Body Bag!!!! She’s ALWAYS gave me my [flowers emoji] and I’m forever grateful and humble, u didn’t have to bless me like this fresh from the Grammy win I REALLY [love heart emoji] this record it’s so FUN!!!!”

Westside Gunn has yet to provide further details on an exact release date for Heels Have Eyes 2 nor has he given more of an idea as to what fans can expect from the project. On the first Heels Have Eyes, he surprisingly didn't include any official features, other than the aforementioned Doechii sample. He did, however, work with producers Harry Fraud and Cee Gee

