Westside Gunn Competes Against Stove God Cooks, Estee Nack, & Brother Tom Sos For Flyness On New LP, "12"

The Fly God drops the 12th installment in his popular "Hermes" series featuring Stove God Cooks, Estee Nack, and Brother Tom Sos.

After dropping 11 last November, Westside Gunn his momentum going with 12, the latest installament in the Hermes series. In the latest installment, the FlyGod remains commitmented to elevating his peers. He is as unwavering as his passion for wrestling and streetwear. Featuring Stove God Cooks, Brother Tom Sos, and Estee Nack, Gunn delivers signature rhymes among hungry emerging stars. The usual suspects are dedicated to elevation. While Westside Gunn maintains control from beginning to end, Stove God Cooks and his slick flow steals the show often throughout the album.

All four's synergy ignites standout moments, particularly on “BOSWELL” and the Daringer-laced “VEERT,” where Gunn embraces the excesses of coke-rap while effortlessly delivering grandiose boasts—casually flexing about parallel parking a Bugatti amid street narratives. Individually, they shine just as brightly. On “055,” Stove God reflects on the formula that built his empire, while Nack revels in the ruthless duality of ambition and indulgence on “BURY ME WITH A STOVE.”

Brother Tom Sos, a force on Still Praying, makes a commanding return, steering Gunn toward introspection on “HEALTH SCIENCE” and threading wisdom through hard-earned experience on “GUMBO YAYA.” Elijah Hooks, known for his work with Mach-Hommy and Conway The Machine, delivers an unexpected yet masterful verse over Conductor Williams’ shadowy production on “DUMP WORLD.” The album’s lone solo cut, “OUTLANDER,” serves as Gunn’s definitive statement. Here, he fuses his signature WWE allusions with the mournful reflections of his previous project, cementing a body of work that seamlessly blends extravagance with raw storytelling.

12 - Westside Gunn

Official Tracklist

  1. Michelle World
  2. Boswell ft. Estee Nack, Stove God Cooks
  3. Adam Page ft. Stove God Cooks
  4. Veert ft. Estee Nack, Stove God Cooks
  5. 055 Ft. Stove God Cooks
  6. Health Science ft. Brother Tom Sos
  7. Gumbo Yaya ft. Brother Tom Sos
  8. East Miami ft. Estee Nack
  9. Bury Me With A Stove ft. Estee Nack
  10. Outlander
  11. Dump World ft. Stove God Cooks & Elijah Hook

