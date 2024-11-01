Westside Gunn Returns To Form On DJ Drama-Assisted Album "Still Praying"

Westside Gunn really doesn't have much to prove anymore at this stage of his career. Many already respect his unconscious work ethic and craftsmanship and the length at which he's done so. However, it is fair to argue that his quality has seen a dip as of late. He's definitely has had his hits since the turn of the 2020's decade such as 10. But in just 24 hours, his fans are back on the bandwagon so to speak. The Flygod dropped a bombshell last week when he said he was going to be dropping twice in seven days. 11, part of the Hitler Wears Hermes series, got things started on Halloween and we must say it was a tremendous opening set.
But the magic didn't run out on those five tracks because Westside Gunn and DJ Drama cooked up something equally special with Still Praying. This the third album within the Pray for collection, and it's arguably the best one yet. This offering takes things back to the classic WSG era where he hopped on dusty yet luxurious boom bap beats. As a curator, he's been pretty underrated. But with Still Praying, it's hard to say that because the instrumentals are extremely layered and textured. They will put you in a trance more often than not. We feel Westside is back, so do the fans, and we think you will agree with the masses once you spin it.
Still Praying - Westside Gunn & DJ Drama
Still Praying Tracklist:
- Waly Fay
- Justin Roberts
- Beef Bar
- Max Caster
- Dr Britt Baker with Brother Tom Sos
- I Know Verdy
- Speedy 40
- Duran Duran
- Runaway Pieces At The Last Supper
- Bike Air Interlude
- Free Shots with Conway the Machine
- Still Praying with Stove God Cooks, Benny The Butcher, Conway the Machine, Boldy James
- Underground King with Rome Streetz, Westside Pootie
- LeSalle Station