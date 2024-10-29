Westside Gunn Reveals Features And Tracklist For "Still Praying" Album

The usual suspects and more.

Westside Gunn has been teasing the release of his upcoming album for weeks. The rapper has taken a step back from his historically frequent drop rate to focus on crafting a focused, concise body of work. The fans already got to see the artwork, which features late wrestler Sid Eudy. On October 28, Westside Gunn took things a step further by dropping the tracklist. The album is predictably concise, but perhaps even more exciting than song titles is the list of guest appearances.

Westside Gunn posted the Still Praying tracklist on social media Monday evening. The rapper's latest will include 14 songs. This is a return to form in terms of album length. His previous effort, and his most high profile yet, And Then You Pray for Me, was a whopping 21 songs. Some of the artists who are set to drop guest verses on the new album include DJ Drama, Boldy James and Rome Streetz. Westside Gunn took an interesting approach with regards to the unveiling of the features. Instead of pairing the artists with a song, Westside simply released the song titles and the features, without specifying which went where.

Westside Gunn's Latest Will Feature DJ Drama

Other artists who are set to appear on Still Praying include AA Rashid, Brother Tom SOS, and WS Pookie. It's an interesting approach to a tracklist, and one that serves to build up anticipation for the album while still preserving suspense. It'll be a surprise to find out which song will feature a verse from Boldy James, and which will feature DJ Drama shouting over it. Then, of course there will be features from Westside Gunn's Griselda crew. Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Stove God Cooks (also known as Stove Jesus) round out the Still Praying feature list. Check out the full tracklist below:

