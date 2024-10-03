Westside Gunn Unveils Release Date For New Album "Still Praying"

It's the start of a new era.

Westside Gunn has been quiet, but he's also been busy. The Griselda rapper has been popping up every few weeks on social media to give fans new pieces of information. He dropped the album cover and title for his upcoming project, Still Praying, in September. He also claimed to have recorded his next release in a single day. The information fans were really waiting on, though, finally came to light on October 2. Westside Gunn confirmed the release date for Still Praying, and it's sooner than we anticipated.

The anticipated album will drop on November 1. Westside Gunn confirmed this date on Instagram, along with a lengthy message on what Still Praying means to his career. Evidently, the album is much more than another collection of hard beats and bars. "Still Praying is the beginning of a new era of Griselda Records I promise y’all," he wrote. "I'm a make sure y’all never forget this sh*t, just support the art and watch how life change for the better." Westside Gunn then compared the new album to Flygod Is An Awesome God, which remains one of his most beloved releases.

Westside Gunn Claims The New Album Is "Perfectly Curated"

"Flygod Is an Awesome God, when everybody thought I was just chillin," he added. "I was actually curating the illest art (wrestling/fashion/music) I ever made. But now it’s time to show y’all everything I been working on. I’m a show y’all why it’ll never be another Westside Gunn." The rapper also gave shout outs to various people who helped with and inspired Still Praying. The "perfectly curated" album will also boast one of the coldest album covers in the entire Griselda catalog. Gunn chose a textless photo of the late wrestler Sid Vicious. The rapper is a longtime fan of the sport, and Vicious, a personal favorite of his, passed away in August.