Westside Gunn’s “And Then You Pray For Me” Release Date & Features Revealed

After a long period of teases, a few missed release dates, and much anticipation, could Westside Gunn's next album And Then You Pray For Me finally be around the corner? Well, that's what the Griselda icon promised with his latest IG post, sharing more information about the album than ever. Moreover, he revealed the cover art for the project and its current projected release date (Friday, October 13). Not only that, but Flygod also shared the features and producers that he invited for it, which he absolutely stacked. Before getting into that, though, it's important for everyone to know what this means for his catalog.

For example, the late great Virgil Abloh, a forever close friend of the Buffalo rapper, designed And Then You Pray For Me's artwork. The Off-White creative also designed the cover for Westside Gunn's Pray For Paris, for which this project is a sequel. Of course, this already built up a lot of hype and sentiment around it, even if his team understandably pushed the release date back multiple times. First, it would release in the summer around Paris Fashion Week, then August 11, and now Friday the 13th in October.

Westside Gunn's And Then You Pray For Me Is Closer Than Ever

Furthermore, now that we also have the confirmed features, this release is looking better than ever. Some usual collaborators include Boldy James, Rome Streetz, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks, Conductor Williams, Cartier A. Williams, Estee Nack, Daringer, and many more. Westside Gunn also tapped JID, Rick Ross, Denzel Curry, KayCyy, RZA, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Drama, Trapaholics, Peezy, Giggs, and even more exciting names. As such, this is shaping up to be one of the 41-year-old's most stacked tracklists, which is saying something.

Meanwhile, following a standout appearance on Travis Scott's UTOPIA, this could bring in many new fans. Considering the niche that Gunn carved out for himself, this might be his biggest project yet in that vein. We're only a few weeks away from greatness. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Westside Gunn.

