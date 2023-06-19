and then you pray for me
- MusicWestside Gunn Will Release “Michelle Records” Under One Condition"And Then You Pray For Me" might be his final studio album but Westside Gunn's "Michelle Records" could still see the light of day. By Aron A.
- MusicWestside Gunn Commends Drake & Tyler, The Creator: "I'm Always Going To Respect Both Of Them""We all in this to push the art, and push the culture," Westside Gunn tells HotNewHipHop in our latest cover story. By Aron A.
- MusicWestside Gunn’s Pledge To The Culture From East Side Buffalo to the world, Westside Gunn feels the weight of his responsibilities. Yet, he’s never been more confident in his position. In the latest HotNewHipHop Cover Story, Westside Gunn dissects his final album, “And Then You Pray For Me" and subsequent plans, as well as his duty to bridge the generational gap.By Aron A.
- MusicWestside Gunn Says Eminem, JAY-Z, & Kanye West Showed Him How "Ill" He IsWestside Gunn recently reflected on how his relationships with various hip-hop legends have impacted his confidence.By Cole Blake
- MusicWestside Gunn Proclaims "And Then You Pray For Me" To Be A ClassicDo you folks agree or did Flygod miss the mark?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWestside Gunn Remains Unfazed By Album Criticism"Whether u get it or not I’m still the [goat emoji]."By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesWestside Gunn Shares Final Album "And Then You Pray For Me"Westside Gunn is back with his "final album."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicWestside Gunn's "And Then You Pray For Me" Release Date & Features RevealedFlygod also unveiled the artwork for the "Pray For Paris" sequel, which was also designed by the late Virgil Abloh.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWestside Gunn Shares Exciting Teaser For "Pray For Paris" Sequel ProjectThe Griselda MC hinted that "And Then You Pray For Me" releases next Friday, August 11, and honored his late great friend Virgil Abloh.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- UncategorizedWestside Gunn’s "And Then You Pray For Me": What We KnowWestside Gunn's "And Then You Pray For Me" is a sequel to "Pray For Paris." Here is what we know about his next album.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicWestside Gunn Links Up With Conway The Machine Ahead Of "& Then U Pray For Me"Westside Gunn paid a visit to Conway The Machine this week.By Cole Blake